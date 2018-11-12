Deaths in Kildare - Monday, November 12, 2018

Aodhan Dempsey – Rahilla, Kildare Town

November 11 2018, Deeply regretted by his loving wife Veronica, children Tom, Ruth and Aidan Óg, parents Patricia and Christy, sisters Christine, Fionnuala, Edel, Patriece and Claire, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home ( R51CH63 ) on Monday November 12 from 4 o'clock with Rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning (November 13) at 10.30 o'clock to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. House private in Tuesday morning, please.

Elaine Shallow (née O'Loughlin) – Abbey Gate, Monasterevin / Rathfarnham, Dublin

November 8 2018, Suddenly, at her home, sadly missed by her loving husband Colm, her devoted children Philip and Róisín, best friend Julie, father Michael, mother Kathleen, brothers Peter, Mick and Ray, sisters Kathy, Angela and Teresa, extended family, neighbours, friends and especially her friends in the Biker Community. Reposing at Brian McElroy's Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Tuesday (November 13) from 3.00p.m. until 6.00p.m. Removal on Wednesday morning to The Church of the Assumption, Walkinstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00a.m. followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to: Mental Health Association. Donation box in Church.