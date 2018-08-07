Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Thérèse Hynes McHugh (née Neary) – Naas / Dublin

August 4 2018, passed peacefully at St Brigid’s Hospice, Monasterevin, after a prolonged illness. Sadly missed by Patrick McHugh (her husband), Nicola and Anthony (her children from her first marriage to Jim Hynes, predeceased), their spouses Christy and Wendy, her adored grandchildren, Audrey and Adelaide and extended family and friends. Funeral Service at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm on Thursday (August 9 2018). No flowers. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St Brigid’s Hospice, donation box at the crematorium; we are forever grateful to the hospice’s amazing staff for their kindness and thoughtful care during the 14 weeks she spent with them. Thérèse will be forever in our hearts.

Henry Reeves – Crossakiel, Kells, Meath / Athgarvan

August 6 2018, Predeceased by his beloved Georgina. Peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan. Henry will be sadly missed by his loving stepdaughter Shirley, brothers Alister & Richard, sisters- in- law, Nuala and Ann, nieces, nephews, Godchildren Louisa & Simon. Funeral Service on Thursday morning (August 9) in Saint Patrick’s Church of Ireland, Donaghpatrick, Navan at 11am. Followed by Private Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium Harold’s Cross Dublin. Family Flowers Only. Donations, if desired, to Donaghpatrick Church Fund.

Michael Scally – 1426 Castlemitchell, Athy

August 6 2018, Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, family - Desmond, Barbara, Philip, Tanya and Martha, brothers Pat and Jody, sisters Marie, Eilish and Martina, grandchildren Edel, Mickey Joe and Molly, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Tuesday (August 7) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigneys Funeral Directors at 10.30am Wednesday morning (August 8) to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.