Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, May 17, 2018

James (Jimmy) Corcoran – Pacelli Road, Naas / Eyrecourt, Galway

May 15, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Mai (nee Whelan). Sadly missed by his loving daughters Valerie and Siobhán, sons-in-law Paddy and Rory, granddaughter Róisín, brothers Tom, Kevin and Frank, sisters Mary and Bridie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday afternoon (May 17) from 4pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday Morning (May 18) at 10.20am to arrive at The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Moone Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church. House Private.