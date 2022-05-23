Woman is convicted of stealing clothes from store in Newbridge, Kildare

A woman appeared in court over the theft of clothing.

Charlene Keenan, 26, whose address was given as 8 Meelagh halting site, Mahon, Cork, was being prosecuted for the theft of €50 worth of clothing from TK Maxx, Newbridge, on September 27, 2020.

Naas District Court was told on April 20 that two females were detained following the incident but the goods were not recovered.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the woman had previous convictions under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act and the Road Traffic Act.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said the woman is aware that these incidents lead to increased levels of store security and increased prices for shoppers.

ADDICTED

Mr Kennelly said the defendant got addicted to the prescription drug Lyrica and her behaviour was affected by the addiction.

"She has managed to stay out of trouble for over two years," he said, adding: "I seriously think she has turned a corner."

He added if she was given a chance to avoid a custodial she would 'grab it with both hands.'

Noting that the defendant had previously received a suspended term and a custody term, Judge John O’Leary imposed a two month term.

Leave to appeal was granted.