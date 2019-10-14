Driving ban for Kildare motorist caught drug driving in Longford

A man who pleaded guilty at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court to drug driving has been banned from driving for 12 months.

Darwin Doonan, 230 Castletown, Leixlip, Co Kildare represented himself in court after being stopped by gardaí at Townparks, Newtownforbes, Co Longford.

That culminated in Mr Darwin being issued with a charge under Section 4 of the Road Traffic Act 2010.Judge Seamus Hughes brought the case to a close by disqualifying Mr Doonan from driving for a year and fining him €250.

He was given three months to pay.