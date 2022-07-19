Woman tells Kildare court she was threatened by her axe-wielding partner just before Christmas

Judge Cephas Power was told of the allegations on Thursday, July 7, by a woman who was seeking a protection order against her ex-partner. FILE PHOTO: Naas Courthouse
A Naas District Court judge was told that a woman’s ex-partner had allegedly threatened her while holding an axe just before Christmas last year.
Judge Cephas Power was told of the allegations on Thursday, July 7, by a woman who was seeking a protection order against her ex-partner.
She said that he had been verbally abusive towards her, and often called her ‘a c**t.’
It was also heard that he had accused her multiple times of having an affair, which she denied, and has continued to threaten her since the incident during the Christmas season.
The woman further said that her ex-partner is scaring their children with his behaviour.
After consideration, Judge Power agreed to grant the woman a protection order.
Raheens Jason Earley holds off the challenge of St Laurence's Conor Perse in the Joe Mallon Motors SFC. Photo: Sean Brilly
File Photo: The CAB proceedings were initiated in an attempt to seize property in Dublin linked to Kinahan and Jim Mansfield Jnr.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.