27 Jun 2022

Girl bit garda on the leg during Naas call-out, Kildare court told

JUVENILE

The allegations were heard at Naas District Court on Thursday, June 23. File Pic: Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

27 Jun 2022 12:37 PM

A teenage girl has been accused of biting a garda on the leg.

The allegations were heard at Naas District Court on Thursday, June 23.

It would be alleged that the teenager attempted to obstruct gardaí from searching her home in Naas on the morning of September 22, 2021, in relation to an alleged offence that gardaí claimed was committed by a relative of the accused.

The court was told that she became angry with gardaí: she allegedly slapped one garda in the face.

It was further alleged that following this assault, she then bit the leg of another garda.

It was also heard that the teenager had just finished her Leaving Certificate exams.

The case was adjourned to October 6 for hearing.

