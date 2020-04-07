RTÉ journalist makes interesting point about those working from home during lockdown...

RTÉ's Industry and Employment Correspondent, Ingrid Miley, has made an interesting point about those working from home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

She said: "It will be interesting to see how many workers will continue to work from home when lockdown is over - and impact it will have on market for office space."

Ingrid was reacting an article which revealed that "Hong Kong office demand shrinks the most in 18 years" - after the impact of the coronavirus.