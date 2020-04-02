Update on income supports during Covid-19 pandemic

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has today published an updated information notice for employers and employees, including Frequently Asked Questions and Answers (FAQs) on its website.

This document provides basic information in respect of the income supports now available from the Department together with answers to the most commonly asked questions.

For example:

· How do I know if I am eligible for the Covid-19 unemployment payment?

· What is the best way to apply for a Covid-19 unemployment or illness payment?

· I made a claim for the Covid-19 payment but have received nothing – what should I do?



This week, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection paid 283,000 people a weekly Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment. This represented almost 90% of applications the Department received for this emergency payment.

However, approximately 30,000 customers who applied for a Covid-19 unemployment payment before Thursday last 26th March did not receive a payment on Tuesday. Non-payment may arise for one of two reasons, either because the person applying was ineligible or their application contained incorrect information.

Ineligible applications

The Department received approximately 15,000 – less than 5% - ineligible applications. In order to qualify for payment an individual must:

Be between 18 and 66 years of age;

Have been in employment or self-employment immediately before the 13th of March 2020;

Have been laid off by their employer, as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic or their own business had to cease trading because of the pandemic; and

Confirm that they are not in receipt of any employment income and are now fully unemployed.

Be resident in Ireland

If customers satisfy these conditions, and only if they satisfy these conditions, then they are eligible for the Covid-19 payment. If they do not satisfy these conditions because, for example, they were already unemployed prior to the 13th March or because they left their work voluntarily they are not eligible and will not have been paid.

Incorrect Applications

Second, approximately 15,000 applications the Department received contained information which may have been incorrect.

If customers satisfy these conditions and haven't received their payment, then it's most likely because the information associated with their application is incorrect.

More than likely either the personal public service number (PPSN) or IBAN code or the Bank code may have been entered incorrectly. The Department is making every effort to contact all of these customers as soon as possible however this is proving difficult and will take some time.

The best thing for customers to do, if they believe they are eligible, is to go to www.MyWelfare.ie and resubmit their application clearly stating their last date of employment. If they are eligible, payment will be made as soon as possible. For applications received before Thursday one week payment will be made on Tuesday the following week. The initial payment will be €350, any arrears due back to their last date of employment will be calculated and paid at a future date.

Telephone enquiries

All of the Department’s phone lines are very busy as we are experiencing unprecedented demand for our services. We therefore kindly ask only people with an immediate and urgent need to call 1890 800 024 or 01 2481398.

Customers who believe they are due a Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment and have not received a payment to date should resubmit their application via www.MyWelfare.ie.