Temple Street and CMRF Crumlin launch ‘Together with our Heroes’ emergency Covid-19 appeal

CMRF Crumlin and Temple Street Foundation - both part of the Children’s Health Foundation family - have launched an emergency appeal to support CHI hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they prepare for the anticipated surge in acute hospital cases nationwide.

The ‘Together With Our Heroes’ appeal asks for people to come together – while staying apart – by providing support for front-line CHI staff, patients and families at this challenging time.

As the global emergency develops, the needs of the hospitals are constantly changing. Funds raised by this Emergency Appeal will provide them with what is urgently required.

Donations from the emergency appeal will go towards ensuring that staff are equipped to do their jobs during this crisis – from essential supplies to meals for the hardworking front-line staff. They will also fund comfort packs for patients and families who find themselves in isolation and provide a whole range of supports for sick children.

Commenting on the ‘Together With Our Heroes’ Emergency Appeal, Chief Executive of the Children’s Health Foundation, Denise Fitzgerald says; “In these unprecedented times we are calling on the public to support CHI children's hospitals, by providing the critical help front-line staff, patients, and their families need at this time. This crisis is beyond anything we have faced before, which is why we want to come together – while staying apart.

“Public support has never been as important as it is now, and it will be even more vital in the coming weeks and months. The needs of the hospitals are rapidly changing as they adapt to the evolving COVID-19 situation, and your donation will be put to work where it is most urgently needed.

“Every donation matters in this moment. Be that the price of your morning coffee, or your daily commute. By supporting this appeal, we can help our heroes push through the pandemic, and keep providing world-class care to Ireland’s sickest children.”

Commenting on the need for urgent for vital supports, Eilísh Hardiman, Chief Executive, Children’s Health Ireland says; “We would like to pay a special tribute to our staff who have been working incredibly hard across all CHI hospitals. We are highly reliant on our staff who are delivering essential paediatric services and critical care during these challenging times. We all place immense value in each and every one of our staff.

“The staff in our hospitals are focused on supporting patients and their families who need them at this difficult time so we ask anyone who wishes to offer their support to contact the teams in the Children’s Health Foundation directly who are working with us to manage these generous offers. I would like to urge the public to support this appeal in any way they can, it will make a huge difference to our patient’s experience and our staff at this extraordinary time. Thank you for standing Together With Our Heroes.”

Donate today by visiting www.togetherwithourheroes.ie and share online at #TogetherWithOurHeroes