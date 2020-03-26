CORONAVIRUS: what happened today - Covid-19

Here is your daily Covid-19 (coronavirus) round-up March 26, 2020:

Experts suggest that Ireland's hospitals could experience untold pressure as the amount of critical Covid-19 cases rise. The European Centre of Disease Control (ECDC) released a detailed report documenting the virus itself, timelines, and the methods of containing the virus.

Irish people are being advised to be prepared for potential country lock downs and to make visa inquiries as Covid-19 uncertainty mounts. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Irish visa experts suggest that any Irish person on a short-term visa which is less than 1 year return home to Ireland, rather than risk overstaying as more countries close their borders

Irish Girl Guides and the Mishon App have partnered to provide physical challenges for children and teenagers stuck at home due to Covid-19 restrictions. Members of Irish Girl Guides (IGG) are setting out to complete 363,104 kilometres which is the distance of the earth to the moon. The group are recruiting you to help them reach their goal.

Temporary mortuary services are expected to be erected in Ireland in the coming days due to Covid-19. Elizabeth Canavan made the announcement this morning stating that this is a sensitive issue and that the state will attempt to navigate this sector delicately and with professionalism.

The Medical Council of Ireland has confirmed that 121 new doctors have signed the Register of Medical Practitioners. Qualified medical staff continue to return from abroad out of pure altruism and loyalty to their country. Others are coming out of retirement to help Ireland's call in a similar altruistic manner.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) stated that in comparison SARS-coV-2, Covid-19 did not have air transmission, however the virus could be displaced by the air and deposited on a surface in which it can live.

Experts expect the Irish economy to downsize by 7.1% as a result of Covid-19. The Economic and Social Research Institute (ERSI) have stated that "the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest threat that the Irish economy has faced since the financial crisis."

RTÉ has announced a new Home School Hub across its television and online platforms, which will provide primary school children with fun daily lessons from the comfort of their homes

Breaking news: Minister for Health Simon Harris, TD announced that student nurses will be paid - details to follow