People in Ireland have donated over €677,000 to COVID-19 GoFundMe campaigns

People in Ireland have made over 20,000 donation to COVID-19 GoFundMe campaigns in Ireland.

One in every two GoFundMe campaigns started in Ireland over the past seven days have been related to COVID-19. More than 20,000 donations have been made and a massive €677,000 has been donated to these campaigns to date.

There are now more than 200 COVID-19 campaigns in Ireland and these were started by people who want to support those who have been affected most by COVID-19, from support of charity events that were cancelled, funds to buy medical supplies or meals for the vulnerable in local communities.

Cian O’Flaherty, campaign organiser of the hugely successful Feed The Heroes campaign stated that "we have been blown away by the depth of public support for our campaign, it's an honour to be in charge of an incredible voluntary team with a critical mission in this difficult time. The frontline are incredibly grateful for public generosity and will make sure that these funds are put to good use and have an impact. Thank you to everyone who has supported Feed The Heroes and donated on GoFundMe."

Many of the people donating to a GoFundMe campaign may be doing so for the first time, GoFundMe is happy to reassure those donating that they and the donations they make are kept safe.

How GoFundMe keeps users safe:

· All GoFundMe campaigns face some form of vetting before withdrawal

· Vetting focuses both of the identity of the person and the legitimacy of the cause

· GoFundMe has a 24 hour customer support and trust and safety operation. Experts with backgrounds in finance & law enforcement make sure the millions of euros that donated get safely to the right place via best in class processes and technology

· GoFundMe is proud to be the only fundraising platform backed by a guarantee, which means that all donors, campaign organisers and beneficiaries are protected by a refund policy in the very rare event their funds don't get to the right places.

Some COVID-19 Campaigns in Ireland:

· Protect those who protect us is raising money for protective equipment for frontline workers in hospitals

· Help the homeless get through the COVID-19 Crisis was started by Maia Dunphy to raise funds for Merchants Quay Ireland and Inner City Helping Homeless

· Roz Purcell created the Féasta Cookbook for the Mater & Mercy Hospitals

· Student Nurses Covid-19 is supporting student nurses who are working full time without pay during this crisis