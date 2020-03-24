Huge influx of visitors sees closure of another popular green space

As witnessed across Co Kildare and Co Wicklow over the weekend, increased usage in recent days has made it difficult to ensure social distancing on the Blessington Greenway at peak times. Regrettably therefore, a decision has been made to close the greenway.

"This joint decision by Blessington & District Forum and the ESB has not been taken lightly," said John Horan, Chair Blessingtown Town Team. "The greenway is a wonderful amenity for the community, but it is deemed the best decision in current times. It will impact regular users of the walkway but a short term closure now is probably the best thing for the community in the longer term".

Carmel Cashin, Chair of Blessington & District Forum, stated this was a hard decision to make, as the amenity is so well used locally.

"While the local community have been observing the social distancing, unfortunately the huge influx of visitors on Saturday and on Mother's Day made it impossible to observe the spacing guidelines.

"The volume of traffic here in Blessington was unreal over the weekend. While the government is encouraging families and communities to stay at home and stay local in order to contain the spread, the huge volume of customers in local shops and service stations are aiding the spread of the virus - and putting local staff at risk".

Ms Cashin noted the gravestones to Bray walk, a very popular 5-6km over the Wicklow hills has also been closed.

#Stay Safe, Stay Well, Stay Home!