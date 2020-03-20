WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Daily Covid-19 round-up

Here is your daily Covid-19 (coronavirus) round-up March 20, 2020:

The HSE has advised asthma sufferers to "self-separate" at this time, as those with the illness have heightened chances of being hospitalised and requiring the use of a ventilator. Approximately 380,000 people in Ireland suffer from asthma, therefore heightening the call for HSE guidelines for the group.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland has jumped to more than 550 as a third death has been confirmed due to the virus. There have now been three deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland

Ibec has launched a major report calling for the government to address profound economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis. Analysing measures adopted by other European countries to date, the report outlines a two-phase strategy of 1) Mitigation and Preservation and 2) Reboot and Recovery.

The Irish Association of Funeral Directors have issued new directives for funerals during Covid-19. At this unprecedented time, the association of has been inundated with calls from anxious bereaved families asking for advice about the burial and cremation of their loved ones and, more distressingly, the fitting goodbye which they feel their loved one is entitled to, irrespective of the current crisis.

Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and Irish Coast Guard issue safety advice for coastal visitors during COVID-19 outbreak. The Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI is urging anyone planning a visit to the coast to stay safe and not take any unnecessary risks. Given the current COVID-19 outbreak and the importance of social distancing and avoiding non-essential contact with others, coastal areas may be seen as providing an opportunity to enjoy fresh air and exercise, while adhering to the government’s guidance.

The Construction Industry Federation (CIF) has issued guidelines for the relevant health and safety measurements during Covid-19.The industry is continuing to deliver on contractually agreed commitments for public and private sector clients while adhering to HSE and Chief Medical officer requirements/ recommendations

An Garda Síochána reaches largest number of sworn members in the history of the state during Covid-19. Following the attestation of 319 new Gardaí in an attestation ceremony at the Garda Training College, Templemore, An Garda Síochána has grown to an organisation of 14,758, the largest number of sworn Gardaí in the history of the State.

A group of Irish Researchers have began raising funds to obtain more Ventilators for Ireland.The Coronavirus Response Team are a not for profit group which is dedicated to developing and manufacturing easy to assemble ventilators in Ireland with their team of engineers, medical doctors, students and innovators.

Due to new Covid-19 restrictions, many mental health charities have had to close their doors in a bid to stop the spread of the virus. GROW Mental Health Recovery host free weekly support meetings to offer members a practical path out of mental and emotional issues by empowering them to construct their own recovery.

Shoppers spend €316m on groceries after Covid-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Netflix is set to reduce their streaming quality in order to ease internet pressure for users. As more people are working from home, or have lost their job due to Covid-19, Netflix have experienced a surge in users across the European Continent.

Hill farmers are concerned about recreational users not abiding by the countryside code, particularly during lambing season. The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) National Hill Committee Chairman, Flor McCarthy has expressed serious concern about recreational users taking their dog onto hills, stating “the problem is exacerbated due to the increase of recreational users as a result of the Coronavirus, as many other activities are closed off”.