Kildare commuters, take note: Dublin Coach - aka 'the green bus' to suspend services

Dublin Coach, better known to commuters as 'the green bus' has announced it will be suspending its services from midnight tonight.

The green bus services include the hugely popular service to and from Dublin airport, with daily commuters also using the service from Portarlington and Portlaoise to the Red Cow and other destinations.

Dublin Coach stated: "In the current environment, we all have to be fully aware of our responsibilities in relation to public health and wellbeing. As the safety and the wellbeing of our loyal customers and staff is our main priority, we will suspend the operation of all services effective immediately from tonight (March 16) @ 23:59 until further notice".

It confirmed that no services will run from tomorrow, March 17 onwards.

"On behalf of everyone at Dublin Coach, we are truly sorry for any inconvenience the Covid-19 crisis may be causing you and your family.

"For all customers who booked their tickets online and were due to travel in the coming weeks, we have waived our ‘Change my booking” fees. It is with a heavy heart we are implementing these measures".

The company felt it was the "right decision in order to safeguard our customers’ and drivers’ health, which is of paramount importance to us at these unprecedented and difficult times".

Customers will be updated through Dublin Coach website and social media platforms. Please contact us by email on info@dublincoach.ie with any queries.

"Please be careful over the coming weeks and stay safe. We hope to see everyone on board again soon in the near future", the statement concluded.