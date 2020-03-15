Covid-19, second death recorded last night as KDoc deal with increased appointments

Yesterday evening, the HPSC confirmed that a second patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland died.

There have now been two deaths associated with COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

The HPSC stated there were 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland which included 29 males and 10 females.

Twenty one cases "are associated with the east of the country; 13 in the south, three associated with the north west and two cases associated with the west of Ireland. Thirty four people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

As of yesterday, Saturday 14 March, there were 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, but that figure is expected to rise in the coming weeks.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Firstly, I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the patient who died yesterday.

“It is up to every one of us to play our role in slowing down the spread of this disease. Ireland is following ECDC guidelines in our approach to containing COVID19.

“Yesterday's increase in cases reinforces the necessity of the measures put in place last week, including hand and respiratory hygiene, social distancing, school closures and limiting the size of mass gatherings".

Dr Holohan urged every citizen to follow these measures "to protect our people, especially the most vulnerable in our society".

“I note also the pressure our emergency services phonelines were under yesterday. 112/999 should only be used for emergencies, when an ambulance is required. This is not an advice line.

“If you have flu like symptoms, self isolate at home until Monday and visit hse.ie for advice. You can call your GP on Monday morning and they will decide if you need a test. Please only call 999 or GP out of hours for emergencies."

KDoc appointment line (serving Kildare and West Wicklow) is 1890 599 362 but you must make an appointment in advance; if you are presenting with Covid-19 symptoms, you will be given a second number to call when you arrive and you will be brought to a separate area. Yesterday's GP services there continued till almost 3am to cope with the demand and increased appointments.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health: “There are many anecdotal stories of people ignoring the social distancing guidelines laid out on Thursday.

“We are in an unprecedented global situation. Everyone in the country must play their part in protecting the most vulnerable and slowing down the spread of this disease.”