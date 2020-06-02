Co Kildare road gets temporary speed limit for the summer

A temporary speed limit is now in effect in a section of the L2006 Osberstown.



The limit is reduced, in certain sections, to 60km per hour since yesterday, until Monday, August 31, and in others, to 50km per hour, for the same duration.



The speed limits will be in place between a point approximately 500 metres west of the junction of the L2006 with the Canal Road to a point approximately 300 metres west of the junction of the L2006 with the Canal Road.



Also the speed limits are being imposed between a point approximately 300 metres west of the junction of the L2006 with the Canal Road to a point approximately 225 metres south of the junction of the L2006 with the Canal Road.