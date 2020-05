A Co Kildare road will be closed over a number of days next week.

Road resurfacing works will be carried out on the L7087 between Allen Cross and Rathernan from next Tuesday, June 2, until Friday, June 5. A road closure will be in place for the duration of the works. Diversion routes will be in place and will be clearly signposted.

Kildare County Council is appealing for co-operation.