Plans to upgrade lighting at Athy Train station

A motion was tabled at this month's Athy Municipal District meeting for the council to upgrade the lighting directly outside Athy Railway Station.

The motion was tabled by Cllr Brian Dooley at the meeting which was held in Aras Chill Dara on Monday, February 17.

The meeting heard that lighting along Church Road which is maintained by thec ouncil will be upgraded as part of the National Public Lighting Upgrade Project.

It is anticipated that the projects outlined for Kildare will go to tender in 2020, with a two year installation period for the region.

Councillors also heard that specific project commencement dates and locations for Kildare are not available at present however.

The members were told that they will be informed once these dates are confirmed.

Meanwhile it was also noted that the upgrading of lighting which is not maintained by the council will not be included in the project and will be a matter for the landowner.

Cllr Dooley alongside his fellow councillors welcomed the report.