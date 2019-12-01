Christmas Calendar - festive events commencing today, and over the coming weeks

Caragh Craft Fair From midday to 4pm on Sunday, December 1 at Caragh Community Centre. Thirty exhibitors with a great selection of yuletide gifts, festive foods, etc. Santa will be there too in his Caragh Grotto, from 2pm.

Newbridge lights up Official switching on of Christmas tree lights on Georges Street, Newbridge – at 4pm. Santa is also due to drop in. The Newbridge Winter Lights committee have added more lighting to this year's display, and hope to extend the festive display in 2020. Sunday, December 1 at 4pm on Georges Street.

Also on Sunday, December 1 is the pop-up art exhibition at Newbridge Town Hall, from 10am-5pm. See the local array of talent.

Castledermot Christmas Fair will take place on Sunday, December 1 from 12 noon in the Community Centre, Castledermot. Local crafters, home producers, etc will display a great selection of festive goods.

Kilcock Art Gallery continues to host an exhibition of Clane based Leinster Printmaking Studio works. The exhibition is open from Weds to Sat, from 11am-4pm and will run up to December 21. All welcome.

A Christmas Carol in Ardclough Friday, December 6, at 8pm, Ardclough Drama Group in conjunction with Ardclough Youth Theatre will present Dicken's ever popular A Christmas Carol. With a cast of over 80 local performers, join Sally and Charles Dickens as they take the lost Ebenezer Scrooge through a very different Christmas. If you can't make Saturday's show, the good news is that it will be staged again on Sunday, 7 and Monday, 8 at 6.30pm. Tickets €10 pp, available at the door.

Kilcullen Christmas Market will be held on Saturday, December 7 from 10 am to 4pm in the Heritage Centre and courtyard out back. Lots of food purveyors, local crafters and artisans. Visit Santa from 12 noon to 2pm along with face painter for children.

Carols by Candlelight will be held on Wednesday, 11 December, at Kilcullen Parish Church, featuring Kilcullen Gospel Choir, along with the the very popular Baldonnell Singers and Paul Lenehan. To commence at 7.30pm, tickets are €15 pp, available from Kilcullen Gospel Choir members, Berney's Pharmacy, or Hair by Eilis.

The annual Timolin Christmas Bazaar will take place on Saturday, 7 December in Timolin Hall from 2. 30pm.

Newbridge community unites for a Gala Concert in support of Pat Tinsley on Saturday, 7 December. Tickets can be bought in Newbridge Parish Centre or the Kiosk, Newbridge.

Ballymore Eustace: The Christmas tree lights will be officially turned on at the Square, Ballymore Eustace on Friday, December 6 at 6pm. The Ballymore Prelude Ensemble will entertain, along with the recently formed Ballymore Connect Choir. Afterwards, join Santa Claus for some festive celebrations at Fogarty's Pavilion, where children get to meet Santa. There's always always a great buzz with seasonal treats, and some live music.

Clane Concert at Clongowes: Saturday, December 7 at Clongowes Wood College. The Millicent Singers are delighted to welcome young Clane soprano Ruby Boland as their special guest. Tickets, €15 are available at Marron's and Hughes' Pharmacies, Clane; McAuley Place, Naas and at Sean's Barbers in Prosperous.

Music in Moone: the Number One Army Band will play a concert in the Church of the Blessed Trinity, Moone on Monday, 10 December from 7.30pm.

Kildare town: Visit Santa, Mrs Claus and their reindeer at the Old Courhouse, Kildare town up to December 22 in a lovely, cosy environment. Bookings online or from Kildare Heritage Centre.



If you have events planned for the festive season, email to editor@kildarepost.com and put Christmas Notes in the subject line.