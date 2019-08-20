Ancient art of spinning in Kildare town
Heritage week
A demonstration on the ancient art of spinning will take place in Kildare town on Thursday August 22, as part of a Heritage Week celebration.
The demonstration will take place at the Kildare Country Market at the Carmelite Church from 9.34am to 12pm.
Kildare Country Market continues every Thursday with a wide range of home baking, free range eggs, home grown vegetables in season, flowers knitting and crafts.
Tea and coffee and free parking available.
