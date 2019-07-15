KCC rural planning refusal rates on the decline in Athy

Kildare County Council’s rural planning decisions in Athy was once more on the agenda of the Athy Municipal District meeting which was held today, July 15 in Aras Chill Dara.

A motion was tabled by District Chair Cllr Mark Wall that the council confirm the number of successful one off rural housing applications received in 2018 and 2019 in Athy.

The meeting heard that the number granted in 2018 for the Athy area was 19 however 21 was refused in that same year. The number granted to date in 2019 is eight while the number refused to date is four in Athy.

Members were also told that a number of refusals are repeat applications for the same applicants on the same sites.

Cllr Mark Wall said that the refusal rate figure is on the decine adding that it ‘good news’ for Athy.

“In 2018 there was a 50 per cent refusal rate in one off housing which is unacceptable,” he said. “ But now that figure is down to 33 per cent – we want this downward trend to continue. Rural areas like Castlerowe are under pressure with school figures and local GAA clubs are under pressure with falling numbers.The sewage capacity is non existent in our rural communities in South Kildare and these need to be improved.”

Cllr Vera Louise Behan supported the motion adding that they are trying to ‘prevent the social degradation of the rural fabric of Athy.’

Cllr Aoife Breslin said that rural communities around Athy have been ‘hammered’ because the council are not building communities to support them.

