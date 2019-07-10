Kayaking success in Monasterevin

Monasterevin Tidy Towns recent three day kayaking course for children and adults has been hailed as a great success.

The Tidy Towns sourced funding to hold a three day kayaking course for children and adults and the event took place from July 3 to July 5, 2019.

"This event was made possible thanks to Kildare County Council and SuperValu Monasterevin," said PRO Jean Kelly.

"Brian from Total Experience in Blessington delivered the training to both groups. Monasterevin Tidy Towns would like to thank all of the participants for making this event happen. The feedback Monasterevin Tidy Towns received from parents and participants was very positive."

