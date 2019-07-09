Naas concert was a hassle free event

The inaugural “Forever Young” gig was a trouble free event, according to Naas gardai.

Featuring a number of groups and individual performers from the 1980s at Palmerstown House, it took place last weekend.

The line up included Heaven 17, The Human League, Holly Johnson, Bonny Tyler and China Crisis and Hazel O’Connor, to name a few.

The concert was held between July 5 and July 7, attracting 10,000 people each day.

According the Naas gardai no serious public incidents were reported.

And there were few complaints from revellers apart from traffic delays encountered by some of those driving from the venue after it ended.

