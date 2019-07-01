Farm gates and horse rugs worth €1,000 stolen in Naas

Gardaí in Naas are investigating the theft of three galvinised farm gates and two horse rugs from a field, worth €1,000.

The incident took place between 10pm on Friday, June 28 and 10am on Saturday June 29 in Newhall, Naas.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas gardaí on 045 884 300.

SEE ALSO: NATIONAL NEWS: Man killed in hit and run incident in early hours of morning