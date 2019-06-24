UPDATE: Gardai appeal for information on Newbridge assault

Gardaí are appealing for witness following an assault on a man in his 20s in Newbridge in the early hours of this morning, June 24, 2019.

The injured man was assaulted by a number of men, possibly up to four, in the forecourt of a garage at Ballymany, Newdridge shortly after 12 midnight.

The injured man received a hand injury and was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

The suspects left the scene in a grey Nissan Primera registration number 06 RN 2133. This car was later found abandoned at Pollardstown Fen. A technical examination of the scene of the incident and of the car is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212.

