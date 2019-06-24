Man taken to hospital after alleged assault in Newbridge last night
Investigations ongoing
Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred last night in Newbridge.
Gardaí are appealing for witness following an assault on the man in his 20s.
The injured man was assaulted by a number of men, possibly up to four, in the forecourt of a garage at Ballymany, Newbridge shortly after 12 midnight on June 24.
The injured man received a hand injury and was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.
The suspects left the scene in a grey Nissan Primera registration number 06 RN 2133. This car was later found abandoned at Pollardstown Fen. A technical examination of the scene of the incident and of the car is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212.
