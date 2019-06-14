WATCH: Air Accident Investigator confirms no communication from light aircraft before Kildare crash

Air accident investigators have confirmed that the wreckage of the light aircraft, in which two males died after it crashed near Moone last night, will be recovered later today.

The men, one aged 70 and the other in his late 50s, were travelling in a BRM NG5 - a two seater, single engine aircraft.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) confirmed it will remove the wreckage from the field later today.

Inspector Howard Hughes said at a press briefing held earlier today that rain has delayed the process.

He added that it was unlikely there was an on board flight recorder on the aircraft because the plane in which they were travelling is not obliged to carry one. Nor was there any communication from the aircraft.

