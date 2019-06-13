Under starters orders online auction goes live for Kildare charities

Today, ‘under starters orders’ a charity fundraising public art project has launched their online auction platform for two local charities Sensational Kids and Irish Injured Jockeys at www.startersorders.ie.

Visitors of the website can now simply bid on a selection of the magnificent horse sculptures created by some of Ireland’s best-loved artists to be in with the chance to be the lucky new owner of one of these remarkable works of art.

The concept for the entire project was inspired by the new Curragh Racecourse development. Organisers wanted to mark this significant transformation at the heart of the thoroughbred county in a creative way. ‘Under starters orders’ have brought incredible works of art to the attention of the public by cleverly displaying the project at key locations. Furthermore, organisers have turned the project into a superb fundraising initiative in aid of two most deserving Kildare charities, Irish Injured Jockeys and Sensational Kids.

The works have been on public display at various locations around Kildare over the past few weeks. Exhibition spaces included the Whitewater Shopping Centre, The Irish National Stud, Horse Racing Ireland in County and The K Club to name a few. They have been causing quite a stir, especially on social media with the public really engaging with the project.

The online auction will run from now until July 4, however, due to public interest in the initiative thus far organisers are encouraging anyone interested in acquiring a piece from the collection to register their bids online or call Project Manager, Dave Southern on 087-6727911.

Dave commented “These uniquely painted horses are part of a truly amazing art collection. ‘Under starters orders’ offers a once in a lifetime opportunity for an individual or business to get their hands on a unique piece of art that is really quite special and better still, all funds raised from the proceeds of the sales will be split between two very worthy charities, Irish Injured Jockeys and Sensational Kids.”

