REVEALED: The luckiest counties to buy a National Lottery scratch card

The National Lottery has compiled a definitive list of Ireland’s luckiest counties when it comes to winning the top prize when playing scratch cards.

Since 2015, there have been a total of 402 winners who have won top tier prizes, which are the maximum cash prizes on a given scratch card game, worth a total of €22,565,000 when playing National Lottery scratch card games.

Dublin is the luckiest county with 102 players claiming top prizes worth over €5.3 million in winnings. Longford is the unluckiest with just one €50,000 winner. Kildare ranks fifth with 17 players scooping €1.3 million between them.

Scratch card players in Tipperary came out in a second place with an incredible €1,695,000 in top prizes shared among 20 winners. Cork came third with €1,580,000 won by 39 individual players while Wexford and Kildare round off the top five with total top prize scratch card wins of €1,415,000 and €1,385,000 respectively.

The full county by county stats can be viewed below.

The National Lottery has launched a new €5 scratch card game ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16.

Ireland’s Luckiest scratch card counties since 2015

County No. of top prize wins Total in top tier prizes

Dublin 10 €5,365,000

Tipperary 19 €1,645,000

Cork 38 €1,555,000

Wexford 18 €1,385,000

Kildare 17 €1,385,000

Limerick 20 €1,160,000

Donegal 14 €945,000

Mayo 14 €930,000

Roscommon 6 €845,000

Meath 16 €755,000

Galway 14 €750,000

Westmeath 14 €650,000

Clare 14 €635,000

Louth 16 €605,000

Kilkenny 9 €575,000

Sligo 8 €510,000

Monaghan 8 €495,000

Kerry 7 €400,000

Offaly 7 €430,000

Waterford 7 €310,000

Carlow 8 €290,000

Cavan 6 €220,000

Laois 8 €270,000

Wicklow 7 €260,000

Leitrim 4 €145,000

Longford 1 €50,000

Total 402 €22,565,000