Largest turnout ever of vintage rally cars in Kildare town for Gordon Bennett stopover

Kildare town saw the largest turnout of vintage cars ever for the Gordon Bennett stopover yesterday, Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Described as a ‘fantastic day out’ the vintage cars packed Market Square on it’s stopover as part of the annual Gordon Bennett Rally.

Kildare Hertiage Centre gave it a great shout out online.

“Well done to all involved..Why not pop over to newbridge where the June fest is in full flow.”

Kildare motor heads also got a chance to see the classic cars and meet the drivers on Sunday, June 2 as they took a break at the Moate of Ardscull.

They also passed through Ballitore during the classic Gordon Bennett route while on Bank Holiday Monday today the cars will head for Kilcullen and take part in celebrations to mark the event.

Meanwhile it is 116 years this month, since The Gordon Bennett International Motor Race, took place in 1903.

