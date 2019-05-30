Gordon Bennett rally to pass through Kildare this weekend

The Gordon Bennett motor rally, which passes through Kildare, will take place this June Bank Holiday weekend.

Kildare motor heads can get a chance to see the classic cars and meet the drivers on Sunday, June 2 as they take a break at the Moate of Ardscull around 12pm.

They will also pass through Ballitore and Kildare town on Sunday during the classic Gordon Bennett route while on Bank Holiday Monday the cars will head for Kilcullen and take part in celebrations to mark the event.

Meanwhile it is 116 years this month, since The Gordon Bennett International Motor Race, took place in 1903.

South Kildare History and Heritage group will host Jude Connellan, Chairman of the Irish Section of the Vintage Car Club of Great Britain, who will outline the Full Story of the 1903 Gordon Bennett International Motor Race at a Special Meeting in The Tanyard, Ballitore at 7.30pm on Monday, June 10.

It will detail why it happened here, thrills and spills and what an occasion it turned out to be plus a very short film taken during the race on the day and only discovered recently. Jude's Club are the successors of the British Car Club who were responsible for running the original International Gordon Bennett Motor Race through Monasterevin, Newbridge, South Kildare, Carlow and Laois in 1903, when there were less than 300 motor cars in the 32 counties of Ireland.

Jude’s Unique 1903 Oldsmobile will be on display on the night so that you can compare it to your ‘Up to Date’ vehicle! Jude is a native of Limerick, now living in County Kildare. The South Kildare Villages History and Heritage Group are making this an open meeting in The Tanyard, still undergoing renovations, but the Café and Conference area are already operational. It is open to all with just a voluntary subscription for non-members but that includes Tea, Coffee, Cake, Cupcakes and Bickies and the Chat about the occasion that drew Tourists and Teams from Germany, France, England and The U.S.A. Guess who won, find out on the night.

