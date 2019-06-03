Biodiversity nature walk in Monasterevin

Monasterevin Tidy Towns (MTT) would like to extend a big thank you to Nuala Madigan for leading a very interesting and informative walk and talk about the scope of bio-diversity along the Grand Canal in Monasterevin recently.

This event which took place on May 22, 2019 and was organised by the Irish Peatland Conservation Council in partnership with MTT.

The event was made possible with support from Waterways Ireland.

“Thank you to everyone who came out. This event was well attended with 26 people in attendance,” said PRO Jean Kelly.

SEE ALSO: Sunshine and showers in store for Kildare