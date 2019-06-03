Sunshine and showers for June Bank holiday Monday in Kildare

Pack your raincoats, umbrellas and maybe even the sunscreen for any family day out trips planned for today’s bank holiday.

According to Met Eireann, today Monday June 3, 2019 will be cool with sunshine and showers, some of these heavy and possibly thundery during the afternoons.

Highest temperatures of around 12 to 16 degrees with mostly moderate west or northwest breezes expected in Kildare.

