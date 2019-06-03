Great turn out for 13th annual TriAthy

The 13th TriAthy event took place on Saturday 1 June 2019.

There was a great turn out of 2,025 participants for the four endurance races which include a Barrow river swim, a run and and a cycle around Athy.

Triathlon enthusiasts from all over the country take part every year in what has become a staple event for the town. This year the weather was on their side with some light showers although it was a bit blustery on the day.

Organisers gave a special shout out online to the Race Director for making it all happen.

“As the dust settles following TriAthy 2019 we would like to thank everyone who played a part in making today happen. To say the least it is a huge undertaking.

For now - a big thank you must go to John Wallnutt - who masterminded the event as our Race Director this year. Chapeau John!”

For more pictures and result times go to www.Triathy.ie

