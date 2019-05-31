Kildare designers, nurseries and floral artists scoop eight medals at Bloom

There were a total of eight medals awarded to Kildare entrants at Bloom 2019 including one gold medal in the show garden’s category.

CMRF Crumlin Garden was designed by Kieran Dunne and Anthony Ryan for Kildare Growers and scooped a gold medal.

Sponsored by Crumlin Children’s Hospital, the garden is designed by Anthony Ryan, a landscape architect and partner in Hayes Ryan Landscape Architecture, and Kieran Dunne of L&K Dunne Nurseries, a member of the Kildare Growers Group. The garden serves as a place of solitude, a sanctuary where the owner can temporarily unwind and enjoy peace and silence within a series of relaxing spaces.

A key feature is a secluded, sheltered alcove that can only be accessed via stepping-stones over a circular pool. Contemporary in style, the garden is structured with simple curved and sloped walls that gradually reveal the alcove, which is a refuge at the heart of the inner garden.

Award winning garden designer, former gold and silver medal Bloom winner, Brian Burke from Kildare, was awarded a bronze medal at the Phoenix Park with his show garden - entitled ‘Connectivity’.

Brian, who hails from Milltown, is currently starring on RTÉ’s Super Garden as the Woodie’s Judge.

Two silver medals were obtained in the Nursery and Floral Pavillion for Mary Doran, Doran Nurseries in Naas and Ivan Curran, Garden Direct, also in Naas.

Avril Maher, Athy, scooped a bronze from Naas Flower and Garden Club in the Primal Landscape category while Nicola Lynch Morrin, Kildare was awarded best show winner in the botanical and floral art category.

Bronze medals were also awarded to “Herald of Summer” by Kathrine Geoghegan, Kildare (Floral) and “Centaurea nigra” by Shevaun Doherty, Kildare (Botanical)

Also featured is Bloom’s Sculpture in the Park – designed by Ruth Liddle and Ken Folan, sponsored by Applegreen and The Kildare Gallery at Carton House. The installation features some of Ireland’s leading artists including Orla De Brí, Donnacha Cahill, Carolyn Mulholland and Liam Butler.

Bloom continues in the Phoenix Park, Dublin until Monday 3 June 2019. In addition to the stunning gardens, the event offers lots of family friendly activities.

