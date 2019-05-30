Kildare's super gardener scoops bronze at Bloom

Super gardener judge and Kildare man Brian Burke, won Bronze at Bloom today.

Brian’s garden strikes a chord with parents and families the length and breadth of the country, with his Woodie’s garden’s theme of ‘Connectivity’.

Brian from Milltown joins hundreds and thousands parents around the county with his frustration at the length of time kids spend on their phones and screen. And as a father of five he is eager to come up with an alternative

The garden aims to nurture this connection to the natural world by promoting outdoor time as Brian provides a stimulating and enjoyable experience, with multiple play opportunities and challenges in the garden, both physical and mental, with not a mobile phone in sight!

Brian offers them an alternative to ‘screen time’ and puts them through their paces in the garden with a series of challenges physical and mental, such as problem solving as they try to figure out how to cross, the moat, or the energy required to scale the swing rope ladder. The enjoyable experience with multiple play and socialisation opportunities is a way of showing how achievable this is in a domestic setting - it is not necessary to go to the local park or playground for stimulating play opportunities.

Familiarity is also key to encourage engagement and immersion for kids, thus the trees that Brian uses in the garden have been chosen for their familiarity and ease of recognition for primary school children. His own children plant a new apple tree every September at the beginning of the new school year, apple trees have a special magic for young children, hence his choice of apple trees.

As with last year the garden is sponsored by Woodie’s.

As in previous years all the structures, play elements and plants will be donated to deserving institutions upon the conclusion of the show

