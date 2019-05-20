Lucky Kildare man scoops €795,450 Lotto prize

It was a Monday to remember for one lucky Kildare man who claimed a massive €795,450 Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize from National Lottery headquarters in Dublin today.

The delighted winner of the record Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €795,450 from Wednesday, May 15, bought their Quick Pick ticket at the Motorway Services Area, Ballynagalliagh Road, Mayfield, Monasterevin in Kildare.

As the emotional Kildare dad picked up his cheque at Lotto HQ, he admitted that his Lotto windfall is only the second biggest win of his life after he successfully battled a life threatening cancer diagnosis over the last couple of years.

He said: “I would definitely consider myself incredibly lucky in life and this huge Lotto win just confirms that. There’s no doubt that your health is your wealth so my family and I are going to enjoy every ounce of happiness that this win will bring. We’ve been absolutely blessed over the last couple of years and this lovely amount of money is just an extra bonus which we will all enjoy together as a family. We’ve already planned to pay off the mortgage and have a nice long family holiday in the next couple of weeks.”

