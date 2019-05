An individual has been arrested in Kildare Town following a drugs seizure at 10.30 pm on May 18, 2019.

The man was found to be travelling in possession of over €3,000 worth of drugs in his car. Gardaí in Kildare arrested the man after his car was stopped and searched in Kildare town.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

