Sarah Cass Crowned Best Dressed Lady at Naas Racecourse

Sarah Cass from Gowran in Kilkenny was crowned the Best Dressed Lady at the Royal Ascot Trials and Ladies Day at Naas Racecourse on Sunday, May 19, 19, 2019.

Sarah received a fabulous prize to the value of €8,500 for her efforts, which included an overnight stay with dinner in the Manor House at Palmerstown House Estate with 19 of her friends. If that wasn’t enough, the prize also included a €1,000 shopping spree in Kildare Village, home to some of the world’s most luxurious and exciting fashion brands.

The stunning winner wore a dress by Rixo, hat by Laura Hanlon Millinery and complimented her outfit with a bag by Lulu Guinness which she purchased in Kildare Village. She finished her look with a pair of red Kurt Geiger shoes. The theme for the Best Dressed Lady competition wasBreaking the Mould. Ladies were encouraged to embrace the concept that racing fashion does not have to be traditional and predictable.

Head fashion judge, Lottie Ryan, said; “I had a wonderful day here at Naas Racecourse looking at all the style that was on offer. It was very difficult to pick a winner because there was so much interest in the Best Dressed Lady competition, which was certainly worth winning with all the fabulous prizes that were on offer. In the end it was Sarah Cass who really stood out as her eye-catching, colourful outfit was paired with fabulous accessories. It was great to see how Sarah embraced the theme of ‘Breaking the Mould’ her hat was really incredible, and she just looked effortless.” Lottie was ably assisted in her efforts in the search for the Best Dressed Lady by her fellow judge, Orla Murtagh, wife of champion jockey turned trainer, Johnny Murtagh who said, “We picked Sarah because she looked really striking and confident in her look, we loved the multi coloured dress which was just so funky and cool and the overall look was really refreshing.”

Maureen Bergin of Kildare Village, Linda Blanchfield of Palmerstown Estate and Anna Fortune of The Kildare Post, who was the media partner for the event, presented the winner with her prize. Sarah was thrilled and said, “I’m absolutely delighted, I’m going to use the prize and the trip to Palmerstown Estate as a pre wedding family get together for my brother who is getting married in June.”

The Royal Ascot Trials and Ladies Day also involved the official opening of the new Grandstand by Margaret McGuinness, who recently retired from the board of Naas Racecourse. Margaret was the General Manager of the Kildare track for 37 years.

The feature race of the day, The Goffs Lacken Stakes was won by the impressive ‘So Perfect’ who was trained by Aidan O’Brien with jockey Ryan Moore on board.

The next race at Naas racecourse is the Summer BBQ evening on the 26th June. The feature race on the evening will be the Naas Oaks Trial. It is an evening meeting so the first race will take place at approximately 6pm. Award winning and multi-platinum selling artist Keywest has been announced to play after the final race.