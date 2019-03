A day-long Daffodil Day event will be held in Kildare town on Friday, March 22,2019.

The fundraiser will kick off at 8 am until late at The Silken Thomas to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society.

Activities include raffles and card games and entertainment will be provided by Gordon Turner and Mary Rose O'Neill.

All support will be welcomed on the day.

