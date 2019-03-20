Dry and bright in Co. Kildare today

There will be mist and fog in many areas early this morning gradually clearing, says Met Eireann. Today will be mild and mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some bright or sunny spells. There may be a little drizzle on west and north coasts at times. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.

Tonight will be mild and mostly cloudy. Many areas dry, but there'll be patches of drizzle, mainly in the west and north. Some mist and fog patches also. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.