Blood donation drive at St Laurence's GAA in Narraghmore today

A blood donation drive will take place in Narraghmore today with an appeal for donors to come forward from 4.30pm-8pm this evening.

The drive follows a busy bank holiday weekend for hospitals.

Hosted by the Irish Blood Transfusion Service in St Laurence's GAA, Narraghmore, doners are being urged to drop in.

Those seeking to donate blood must be 18 years old and photo I.D. may be required.

For more information on how to donate visit www.giveblood.ie

