Operation Transformation kicks off in Athy

Athy GFC are back with their 5th year of operation transformation.

“We are delighted to announce that A&A pharmacy will be our local business partner for the forth coming Operation Transformation challenge, which started on Tuesday 8 January,” said Cllr Brian Dooley.

“The challenge will run for the next 6 weeks every Tuesday and Thursday starting at 7pm in Athy Gfc you can run, walk or jog to complete the 10 lap /5 k route. Weigh-ins on Tuesday nights only from 6.45 to 7.15 pm with Aileen and her team from A&A pharmacy. Last year was a huge success so we are really looking forward to seeing you.”

