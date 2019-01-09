IDA to meet with Athy councillor this Thursday

A meeting with the IDA regional manager and a local councillor will take place in Athy this Thursday.

Cllr Thomas Redmond has raised the issue of the regional Aid map that was announced under a massive publicity campaign just at the last council elections,claiming that not enough has been done for Athy.

“Two other towns were also on this regional Aid map both have done extremely well. These being Kells and Arklow," he said.

“There is a significant body of work being done to uplift this area but more needs to be done. I’m confident that only positivity can come from a meeting with the regional manager of the IDA and I have all ready planned a second in March with others to attend - it’s my view that we need to be in constant dialogue with the IDA.”

