Concerns raised over future of Castledermot school warden

Kildare County Council has assured the members of the Athy Municipal District Council that the school warden assigned to Scoil Diarmada in Castledermot will continue in her role in 2019.

Two motions were raised at this month’s area meeting to ensure the continued provision of the traffic warden at the South Kildare school. Members heard that Kildare County Council has recently undertaken a review of all the school wardens throughout the county in terms of improving times and numbers.

Members were assured that no school in Kildare would be losing their warden next year.

The meeting also heard that a council community warden is assigned to monitor unauthorised and illegal parking in Castledermot and other towns and villages in South Kildare.

The warden will continue until 2019.

