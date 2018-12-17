Works begin at dangerous junction in Monasterevin

Kildare County Council has commenced safety works at a junction in Monasterevin called Cowpasture.

Drainage works are currently being carried out and resurfacing works will then start at the junction later this week.

Last summer a call was made for a pedestrian crossing to be installed at Cowpasture Road in Monasterevin given the recent completion of the footpath there.

The issue was raised at the Athy Municipal District meeting in June where heard that the crossing will be dependent on the developer of the nearby Brocan Wood estate carrying out the works in compliance with planning conditions.

Cllr Wall requested that KCC also get behind the crossing as this is a dangerous junction used by lots of families with buggies. The council, at that time, agreed to review it.

