Curragh based equine company finalist in Innovation Awards 2018

Kildare company Equine Medirecord was a finalist in the Fintech Category of the Innovation Awards which were held in Dublin recently.

The firm, which is based in The Curragh has developed a web platform and phone app to take the pain out of recording the medicines which have been administered to racehorses and other bloodstock.

Pictured above at the awards are Pierce Dargan (CEO) and Simon Hillary.

