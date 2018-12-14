10th annual Kildare Animal Foundation dog walk fundraiser

This year marks the tenth annual Curragh Dog Walk in aid of the Kildare Animal Foundation which will take place on December 30 at 12 pm.

The annual walk, which brings together hundreds of dogs and their walkers, will raise vital funds for the Animal Foundation, based in Kildare town.

Donations will be collected on the day from participants.

Each year the Curragh Dog Walk attracts hundreds of walkers with their many different types of dogs, many of them rescued dogs.

The walk in total is approximately 3 miles but there are options for shortcuts for those who do not wish to do the entire walk.

Carmel Oakes, wife of Curragh trainer Frank Oakes is co-founder of the Curragh Dog Walk. Carmel explained that the walk is of huge importance locally.

“This year marks the tenth Annual Curragh Dog Walk and it has gone from strength to strength every year. We’re hoping that this year people will come out in force again to support the great work of the Kildare Animal Foundation that relies solely on donations from the public to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome the many animals in their care. The work done by the Foundation for more than two decades is outstanding so we urge people to get up and come out and support the event. All donations collected at the walk go directly to towards saving and caring for these animals. Be assured that if you don’t have a dog then you are more than welcome to come along.”

