More rain on the way for County Kildare

Today will be cloudy with just patchy rain and drizzle at first, but rain will become persistent in the west and spread eastwards during the afternoon. Met Eireann winds will be moderate to fresh southeasterly and will increase strong as the day goes on. Afternoon temperatures will be 6 to 10 degrees, coldest in the north and northeast but milder along south coasts.

Tonight heavy rain will become widespread and strong southeasterly winds will reach gale force at the coasts. Lowest temperatures will occur this evening and early tonight of around 5 to 10 degrees but temperatures will rise to through the night.